HUNT Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $26.94 million and $4,303.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00973685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.97 or 0.09689078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049655 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

