Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $103,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $220.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

