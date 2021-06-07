HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) CEO Acquires $20,860.00 in Stock

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of HV Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $20,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HVBC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

