Hxro (HXRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $157.82 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $157.82 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.01041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.44 or 0.10072170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052817 BTC.

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

