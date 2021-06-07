Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $271,607.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $271,607.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00973685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.97 or 0.09689078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049655 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

