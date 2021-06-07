HyperCash (HC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.60 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $40.71 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,077.63 or 0.99844009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.81 or 0.01039564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.00511283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00390047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00076480 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004374 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

