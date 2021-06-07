Hyve Price Tops $0.32 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Hyve has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00278948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00255054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.01165537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.93 or 0.99744163 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

