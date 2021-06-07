Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 17,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:IBER)

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.