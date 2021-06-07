Ideaology Price Hits $0.22 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $3.08 million and $778,855.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.01041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.44 or 0.10072170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052817 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,848,873 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

