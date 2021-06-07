IDOX (LON:IDOX) PT Raised to GBX 81

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut IDOX to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

IDOX stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 62.60 ($0.82). The company had a trading volume of 414,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,157. IDOX has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

