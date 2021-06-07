iExec RLC Reaches Market Capitalization of $350.50 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $4.38 or 0.00012781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $350.50 million and $18.30 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00026677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.41 or 0.01020231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.60 or 0.09853256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00052339 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

