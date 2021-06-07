IG Gold (IGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.34 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $36,806.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002562 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00275742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073890 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026574 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

