Illuvium Price Tops $63.60 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $63.60 or 0.00188116 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $41.49 million and $576,813.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

