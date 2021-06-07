ImageCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180,794.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $319,796.41 and $180,794.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 152.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,204,504 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

