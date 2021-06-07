Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Immunic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,898. Immunic has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $312.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.08.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

