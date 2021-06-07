Incent One Day Trading Volume Hits $369,286.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Incent has traded 129.6% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $5.05 million and $369,286.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00275093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00255049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.01153940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,150.22 or 1.00288205 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

