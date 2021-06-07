Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $6.26

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 69.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $5.35 million and $1.85 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00017553 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 64.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

