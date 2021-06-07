Indorse Token Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Indorse Token has a market cap of $486,895.94 and $573.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.00976259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.91 or 0.09647106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

