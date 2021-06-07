Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $517,253.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00982995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.93 or 0.09776314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,086,251 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

