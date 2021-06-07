Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,642 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after buying an additional 815,570 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 149,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.26 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95.

