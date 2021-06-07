Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

