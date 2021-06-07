INO COIN (INO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116,989.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for $3.10 or 0.00009162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $557.35 million and approximately $116,989.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00026333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.82 or 0.00996640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.55 or 0.09849141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050995 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

