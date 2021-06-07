Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Acquires 1,080 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,013. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

