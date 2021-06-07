Insider Buying: Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Major Shareholder Acquires 961,538 Shares of Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp bought 961,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. 7,266,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,217. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

