Insider Buying: IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).

Anthony Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Anthony Smith bought 75,072 shares of IODM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,510.08 ($7,507.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

