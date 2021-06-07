Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,598,118 shares in the company, valued at C$16,631,068.41.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of Osisko Metals stock remained flat at $C$0.50 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$95.40 million and a P/E ratio of -38.46.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

