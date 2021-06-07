Insider Buying: RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Purchases 185 Shares of Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas bought 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,576 ($59.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,275. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,467.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 107.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHIM. Barclays lifted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

