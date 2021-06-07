Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $11.06. 5,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.