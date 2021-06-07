Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VRCA traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $11.06. 5,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.27.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
