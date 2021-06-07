Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 5,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,560. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

