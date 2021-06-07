Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 5,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,560. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.27.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
