Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Sells 16,466 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $198,579.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $221,467.70.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $197,756.66.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $214,716.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44.

Shares of ACET traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 232,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACET shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

