Insider Selling: Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

