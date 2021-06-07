Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $45,636,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 171,365 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $14,864,200.10.

On Monday, March 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 498,253 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $42,595,648.97.

Shares of AI traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,213,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.