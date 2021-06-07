Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 7,699 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.72. 114,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.