Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 7,699 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.72. 114,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

