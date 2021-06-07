Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $4,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 823,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -114.22 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $6,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 815,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after buying an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.