Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CEO Sells 63,533 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

