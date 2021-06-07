Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,393,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. 1,972,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,707. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 295,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.