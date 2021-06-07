Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells 806 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $295,793.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DXCM traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.98. The company had a trading volume of 466,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

