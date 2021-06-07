Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells 3,484 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group stock traded down 1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 27.90. 838,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,506. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

