Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells 624,800 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $437,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,141,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,299,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $312,420.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $348,869.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 3,544,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,380,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 648,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 166,753 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 145,043 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

