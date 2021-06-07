Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

