Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells 92,501 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HCAT stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 772,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.64.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
