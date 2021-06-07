Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells 92,501 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 772,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

