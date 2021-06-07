Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 3,872 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $204,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,089.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.04. 772,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,541. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.