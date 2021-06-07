Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 3,186 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $168,125.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.04. 772,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.