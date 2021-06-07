Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insulet stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.11. 424,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,916. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,123.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $175.35 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

