Insider Selling: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JLL traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.99. 398,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $211.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.86.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

