Insider Selling: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
JLL traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.99. 398,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $211.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.86.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
