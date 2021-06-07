Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Sells 34,710 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,439,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

