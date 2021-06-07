Insider Selling: Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 100,000 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,264 shares in the company, valued at C$4,442,150.88.
Karora Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.
Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.