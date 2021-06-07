Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 20,004 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $321,264.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,535,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,714,685.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $215,020.00.

LEGH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $467.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

