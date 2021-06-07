Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 28,214 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 28,214 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $475,123.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,535,161 shares in the company, valued at $42,692,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $215,020.00.

LEGH traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.