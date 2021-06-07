Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells 6,481 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

